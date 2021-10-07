Thursday, October 7th | 1 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

CIA Forms New Mission to Address Challenges From China

Israeli Firm NSO Ended UAE Contract Over Dubai Leader’s Misuse of Spyware

In First, Israeli Court Backs ‘Silent’ Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

Estonian Military to Receive IAI-Made Blue Spear Anti-Ship Missiles

Concentration Camp Guard to Stand Trial for 3,518 Murders Between 1942 and 1945

Iran-Saudi Talks Have Gone a ‘Good Distance’: Iran’s Foreign Minister

Leading Jewish Groups Launch Portal for Students to Report Antisemitism Online

Herzog, in Ukraine, Delivers Babi Yar Anniversary Speech

‘Only a Question of When’: Israel Must Do More to Prepare for Major Earthquake Threat, Say Experts

Lurid Antisemitic Propaganda Spotted on Sale at Saudi Flagship Book Fair in Riyadh

October 7, 2021 10:05 am
0

CIA Forms New Mission to Address Challenges From China

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia March 3, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The Central Intelligence Agency said on Thursday it has created a new group to focus solely on China and the national security challenges it poses, calling it the most important threat the United States faces.

The China Mission Center was formed “to address the global challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China that cuts across all of the Agency’s mission areas,” the CIA said in a statement.

CIA Director William Burns emphasized the threat was from the Chinese government, not its people, and that the aim was to unify the work the spy agency is doing on China.

“CMC will further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, an increasingly adversarial Chinese government,” Burns said.

He said the CIA would continue to focus on “an aggressive Russia, a provocative North Korea and a hostile Iran.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.