Estonian Military to Receive IAI-Made Blue Spear Anti-Ship Missiles

JNS.org – Estonian naval forces are set to receive Israel Aerospace Industries-made Blue Spear anti-ship missiles, the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) announced on Wednesday.

It signed a contract with Proteus Advanced Systems, a joint venture company of IAI, and ST Engineering Land Systems to acquire the missiles.

According to a statement by the ECDI, the missiles are part of an agreement to develop “Estonian coastal defense capabilities and arming the defense forces with the Blue Spear land-to-sea missile system.”

The system is an advanced precision weapon that can operate in all weather conditions, day and night, and enables strike capabilities beyond the line of sight, against mobile and stationary targets at sea.

