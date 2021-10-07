Thursday, October 7th | 1 Heshvan 5782

October 7, 2021 8:53 am
Estonian Military to Receive IAI-Made Blue Spear Anti-Ship Missiles

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JNS.org – Estonian naval forces are set to receive Israel Aerospace Industries-made Blue Spear anti-ship missiles, the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) announced on Wednesday.

It signed a contract with Proteus Advanced Systems, a joint venture company of IAI, and ST Engineering Land Systems to acquire the missiles.

According to a statement by the ECDI, the missiles are part of an agreement to develop “Estonian coastal defense capabilities and arming the defense forces with the Blue Spear land-to-sea missile system.”

The system is an advanced precision weapon that can operate in all weather conditions, day and night, and enables strike capabilities beyond the line of sight, against mobile and stationary targets at sea.

October 7, 2021 8:50 am
Concentration Camp Guard to Stand Trial for 3,518 Murders Between 1942 and 1945

