Thursday, October 7th | 1 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blinken Talks of How Stepfather Took on Soviet Denial of Babi Yar Massacre

Cash Airlifts Planned to Bypass Taliban and Help Afghans: Sources

CIA Forms New Mission to Address Challenges From China

Israeli Firm NSO Ended UAE Contract Over Dubai Leader’s Misuse of Spyware

In First, Israeli Court Backs ‘Silent’ Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

Estonian Military to Receive IAI-Made Blue Spear Anti-Ship Missiles

Concentration Camp Guard to Stand Trial for 3,518 Murders Between 1942 and 1945

Iran-Saudi Talks Have Gone a ‘Good Distance’: Iran’s Foreign Minister

Leading Jewish Groups Launch Portal for Students to Report Antisemitism Online

Herzog, in Ukraine, Delivers Babi Yar Anniversary Speech

October 7, 2021 8:42 am
0

Iran-Saudi Talks Have Gone a ‘Good Distance’: Iran’s Foreign Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have gone a “good distance,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Thursday, referring to efforts to improve ties.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi’ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been rivals for years, backing allies fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. They cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed on Sunday that his government had held its first round of direct talks with Iran’s new government last month, part of a process begun earlier this year to reduce tensions.

Three rounds of Saudi-Iranian talks were held in Iraq in the months before Iran’s new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August.

Prince Faisal said the latest round had taken place on Sept. 21 but did not say where. The date coincided with a speech by Raisi at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.