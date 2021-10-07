Jordan, Palestinian Authority Condemn Israeli Court’s Decision Supporting Silent Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

Both the Jordanian and Palestinian Authority foreign ministries condemned a decision by an Israeli court that allows limited Jewish prayer rights on the Temple Mount.

The decision issued Wednesday by Jerusalem Magistrates Court Judge Bilha Yahalom stated that the practice of silent prayer by Jews on the Mount cannot be considered a “criminal act.”

Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abulfoul called the decision “null and void,” the Jordan Times reported, asserting that the Israeli court has no authority over the Temple Mount, as it is occupied territory under international law.

Israeli annexed the area of the Mount when it reunified the city in 1967, and views it as subject to civilian authority.

Abulfoul also claimed the court’s decision violated UN Security Council resolutions that charge all parties with maintaining the “status quo” on the Mount, which prohibits Jewish prayer.

He called the ruling “a dangerous violation” and warned of possible repercussions, which he asserted could be global in scope.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, the PA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned the ruling, saying in a statement that it was an act of aggression and a declaration of religious war.

It further falsely claimed that the court’s decision was an attempt to partition the Mount.

The Ministry demanded solidarity from the Arab and Muslim worlds on the issue, and said it would work with Jordan, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation against the ruling.