Thursday, October 7th | 1 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jordan, Palestinian Authority Condemn Israeli Court’s Decision Supporting Silent Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

Fatah and PA Municipality Erect Monument in Honor of Terrorist Murderer

Israel and Medicine: When Two Passions Merge, Both Win

How the Media’s 9/11 Anniversary Coverage Shifted From a Critical Look at Al-Qaeda to Attacking America

Tackling Crypto’s Complexities With Israeli Technology

Blinken Talks of How Stepfather Took on Soviet Denial of Babi Yar Massacre

Cash Airlifts Planned to Bypass Taliban and Help Afghans: Sources

CIA Forms New Mission to Address Challenges From China

Israeli Firm NSO Ended UAE Contract Over Dubai Leader’s Misuse of Spyware

In First, Israeli Court Backs ‘Silent’ Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

October 7, 2021 11:58 am
0

Jordan, Palestinian Authority Condemn Israeli Court’s Decision Supporting Silent Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Palestinians walk at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City May 21, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Both the Jordanian and Palestinian Authority foreign ministries condemned a decision by an Israeli court that allows limited Jewish prayer rights on the Temple Mount.

The decision issued Wednesday by Jerusalem Magistrates Court Judge Bilha Yahalom stated that the practice of silent prayer by Jews on the Mount cannot be considered a “criminal act.”

Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abulfoul called the decision “null and void,” the Jordan Times reported, asserting that the Israeli court has no authority over the Temple Mount, as it is occupied territory under international law.

Israeli annexed the area of the Mount when it reunified the city in 1967, and views it as subject to civilian authority.

Abulfoul also claimed the court’s decision violated UN Security Council resolutions that charge all parties with maintaining the “status quo” on the Mount, which prohibits Jewish prayer.

He called the ruling “a dangerous violation” and warned of possible repercussions, which he asserted could be global in scope.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, the PA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned the ruling, saying in a statement that it was an act of aggression and a declaration of religious war.

It further falsely claimed that the court’s decision was an attempt to partition the Mount.

The Ministry demanded solidarity from the Arab and Muslim worlds on the issue, and said it would work with Jordan, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation against the ruling.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.