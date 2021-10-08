Friday, October 8th | 2 Heshvan 5782

October 8, 2021 9:19 am
0

German Soccer Club Bans Fan for Antisemitic Abuse Against Israeli Fans

avatar by JNS.org

Maccabi Haifa players celebrate a goal during the Israeli Premier League match between Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Haifa at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on July 7, 2020. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – The Union Berlin German soccer club banned one of its fans on Wednesday for targeting visiting fans of the Israeli club Maccabi Haifa with antisemitic abuse during a game in Berlin.

“There is no tolerance whatsoever for discrimination at Union Berlin,” said club president Dirk Zingler, reported AFP. “We have therefore taken all measures available to us to remove this person from our ranks.”

The team said the person has been handed an “unlimited” ban from the club and its matches.

Police and the European soccer association UEFA are investigating antisemitic abuse by Union Berlin fans during the team’s 3-0 game (and win) against Maccabi Haifa on Sept. 30.

