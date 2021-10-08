Report: Sudanese Delegation Arrives in Israel to Discuss Security

i24 News – A Sudanese delegation comprising senior security and military officials visited Israel earlier this week for two days to discuss relations between the two countries, Al-Arabiya reported on Friday, providing no further details about the meetings.

Another report in an Arabic-language outlet claimed that the delegation that arrived in Israel included one of the senior representatives of Sudan’s defense industry and the commander of the Sudanese military’s rapid response forces.

The report did not specify when the delegation arrived in Israel.

Sudan is part of the Abraham Accords, brokered by the administration of former US president Donald Trump; however, unlike with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, Israel’s deal with Sudan is yet to result in significant diplomatic and milestones, and full normalization.

It is believed that Sudan’s political instability has prevented the Jewish state from making significant progress in bilateral contacts.