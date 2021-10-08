Swastika and Star of David Scrawled on Car Windows of Santa Monica College Chabad Rabbi

Antisemitic graffiti was found Thursday drawn on the car windows of the Chabad rabbi serving Santa Monica College, a public community college home to over 32,000 students.

As seen in images shared on Facebook by Rabbi Eli Levitansky, a large swastika and a Star of David followed by the words “Is Illegal” were scrawled on the front-left window and back window of his sedan, using dust left on the glass.

“Well, this is an unpleasant way to start the day,” Levitansky wrote. “In instances like these it reminds us that there is unfortunately still much darkness in this world.”

The Santa Monica College Police confirmed Friday that a report of the incident was filed with their department, as well as with the Santa Monica Police Department.

Continued Levitansky, “The Rebbe taught us that our response to such a situation is to redouble our efforts in doing good, to bring more light into the world. With that being said, I ask you to join me in doing another Mitzvah.”

Michael Tuitasi, Vice President of Student Affairs at Santa Montica College, said the incident was “felt by our community and strongly condemned.”

“I was sickened when I heard about the horrible, hateful incident targeting Rabbi Eli Levantsky, who has been a great mentor to the Jewish students at Santa Monica College and whom I consider an integral part of the extended college community,” Tuitasi said. “SMC stands firmly against antisemitism just as the college stands against all forms of discrimination and hate. While we cannot control hateful actions that take place away from Santa Monica College, this college is dedicated to creating a safe environment for all our students, and denounces hate speech or actions.”

Commenting on the incident Friday, the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center called the drawings “despicable acts of antisemitism meant to demonize and degrade Jews.”

“Thanks to Chabad Rabbis on [Santa Monica College] campus and around the world who lead by example to never be cowered by haters but to always be proud Jews and lovers of Zion,” the group said on Twitter.