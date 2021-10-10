Sunday, October 10th | 4 Heshvan 5782

October 10, 2021 10:29 am
Coming Weeks Are Decisive for Iran Nuclear Deal, Merkel Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett give a joint news conference in Jerusalem, October 10, 2021. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

The coming weeks are decisive for the future of the nuclear deal with Iran, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, adding that every day that passes without Tehran responding to US overtures will result in Iran enriching more uranium.

Speaking during a visit to Israel at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the outgoing chancellor said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping also had a responsibility to help push Iran back to the negotiating table.

“I also see a responsibility for Russia and China here, since if the JCPOA (nuclear deal) is no longer doing what it’s meant to do then that’s very difficult, so we are now in very decisive weeks for this deal.”

