October 10, 2021 10:57 am
0

UK Soccer Fan Pleads Guilty to Posting Racist, Antisemitic Hate Speech on Twitter

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

UK soccer fan Nathan Bragg, who pled guilty to posting antisemitic and racist hate speech on Twitter. Photo: Metropolitan Police.

A British soccer fan pled guilty to posting hate speech online, including antisemitic abuse, Sky News reported Saturday.

Nathan Blagg, 21, a fan of the Chelsea soccer team, made racist postings on Twitter after a game between Chelsea and the West Bromwich Albion team on Sept. 26, 2020.

A fan of West Bromwich Albion complained to Chelsea Football Club about the tweets, and Chelsea informed the Metropolitan Police, who traced the account to Blagg.

It was then discovered that Blagg had made antisemitic comments on Twitter in Nov. 2020 and Feb. 2021. He was arrested on Feb. 8 and has now pleaded guilty to seven counts of sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.

Police also found that Blagg had bragged about being able to post hate speech with impunity, saying, “Can’t beat days like this, can be as horrible as I like and not be judged it’s mint.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Suzanne Smith commented, “This investigation demonstrates that nobody can post racist, antisemitic, or hateful abuse on social media without consequences.”

“Football fans and players are fed up with this kind of toxic discourse surrounding the game on social media and we will use all the policing powers available to us to stop it from happening,” she said.

