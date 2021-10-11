Gantz Meets With Chilean Defense Minister, Signs MoU for Joint Cooperation

JNS.org – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with his Chilean counterpart, Defense Minister Baldo Prokurica, in Tel Aviv on Thursday, as well as with the Chilean Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Javier Iturriaga del Campo.

The two ministers “reiterated the strong relations between our countries and discussed areas of defense cooperation,” said a statement by Gantz.

He added that “we have signed an MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] that sets the foundation for fruitful collaboration between our defense establishments and look forward to further expanding our exchanges.”

On Wednesday, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi met with the visiting senior Chilean defense officials at the Israeli military’s headquarters in Tel Aviv. They were joined by Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, head of the IDF’s International Cooperation Division.

