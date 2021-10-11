Monday, October 11th | 5 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founders Challenged Over Backing Boycott in West Bank but Not in US States With Policies They Oppose

In a Rocky Israeli Crater, Scientists Simulate Life on Mars

Israeli-American Among Winners of Nobel Prize in Economics, as Committee Honors ‘Natural Experiments’

Reducing Middle East Tensions Can Decrease Sectarianism and Opens Doors for Women

Don’t Believe the Rhetoric on Terrorism and Radical Islam

Bennett Says Israel Will Keep Golan as Assad’s Fortunes, US Views Shift

Merkel Pays Last Visit to Yad Vashem as German Chancellor

Wiz Raises $250 Million, Values Israeli Cyber Firm at $6 Billion

Israel Grants Awards to Immigrants for ‘Exceptional Contributions’ to Society

Immigration to Israel Up 31 Percent in 2021

October 11, 2021 9:35 am
0

Gantz Meets With Chilean Defense Minister, Signs MoU for Joint Cooperation

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with his Chilean counterpart, Defense Minister Baldo Prokurica, in Tel Aviv on Thursday, as well as with the Chilean Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Javier Iturriaga del Campo.

The two ministers “reiterated the strong relations between our countries and discussed areas of defense cooperation,” said a statement by Gantz.

He added that “we have signed an MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] that sets the foundation for fruitful collaboration between our defense establishments and look forward to further expanding our exchanges.”

On Wednesday, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi met with the visiting senior Chilean defense officials at the Israeli military’s headquarters in Tel Aviv. They were joined by Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, head of the IDF’s International Cooperation Division.

Related coverage

October 11, 2021 12:01 pm
0

In a Rocky Israeli Crater, Scientists Simulate Life on Mars

From the door of the expedition base, a few small steps to the left an autonomous rover passes by. A...

“The senior officials discussed challenges shared by the two countries,” the IDF said in a statement.

During the meeting, Kochavi said “the long-standing friendship between the State of Israel and the IDF with Chile and its military is another pillar of our national security. We will continue to strengthen the bond between our two militaries through both joint learning forums and training exercises.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.