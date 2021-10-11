Immigration to Israel Up 31 Percent in 2021

JNS.org – Immigration to Israel is up 31 percent so far this year, according to data released by Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

The data, released ahead of Yom HaAliyah (“Aliyah Day”), which falls on Oct. 13, shows that 20,360 people immigrated to Israel so far this year, compared to 15,598 during the corresponding period last year.

Russians made up the largest portion of this year’s immigrants at 5,075 (a 5 percent drop from last year), according to the data, while 3,104 came from the United States (a 41 percent increase over the first nine months of 2020). Immigration from France saw a 20 percent increase at 2,819 olim, while Ukraine saw a 4 percent increase with 2,123. Also registering increases were Belarus (780 at 69 percent), Argentina (633 at 46 percent), the United Kingdom (490 at 20 percent,) Brazil (438 at 4 percent) and South Africa (373 at 56 percent).

Finally, there were 1,589 olim from Ethiopia, compared with 285 immigrants the previous year, thanks to “Operation Tzur Israel,” led by the ministry and the JA, according to a statement by the Agency.

