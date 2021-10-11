Report: Israel Considers Holding Facebook Liable for Content

i24 News – A group of specialists in Israel will explore solutions to limit the negative impact of social media platforms, according to Channel 12.

The experts will be selected by Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, and will look at potential options to stem the influence of social networks.

Members of the team could attempt to prompt Facebook for details on the company’s post algorithm, and ask for a reveal of the site’s censorship policies, Channel 12 explained.

Some potential regulations detailed in the news broadcast include holding platforms legally accountable for damaging content on their sites.

Related coverage California Launches Holocaust Education Council to Counter Hate With ‘Empathy’ California Governor Gavin Newsom launched the Governor's Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education at the Museum of Tolerance on Wednesday. Comprising...

The possible restrictions could mark a first for the largely unregulated industry if imposed.

Social media platforms have come under increased scrutiny following a European Union review on the sites, as well as revelations detailed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Haugen testified before the United States Congress on Facebook’s potential for harm, and later discussed her experience with EU officials.

On Thursday, the EU detailed findings revealing Facebook and YouTube removed less reported hate speech content in 2021 compared to 2020’s numbers.

The bloc is also examining the potential for future regulations on social media networks, and is currently developing its Digital Services Act legislation.

The Digital Services Act would grant the EU the ability to impose fines on social media platforms for permitting illegal material.