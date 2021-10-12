Billie Eilish Attacked by Anti-Israel Bots Online After Saying ‘Hi Israel’ in Promo Video for New Album

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was targeted by thousands of anti-Israel bots on social media after she sent greetings to her Israeli fans in a promotional video for her new album, according to a report released on Monday by the non-profit entertainment industry organization Creative Community for Peace (CCFP).

In a clip shared by MTV Israel on July 31, the 19-year-old “Therefore I Am” singer said, “Hi Israel, this is Billie Eilish and I’m so excited that my new album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ is out now.” The video was not uploaded onto Eilish’s personal social media accounts.

CCFP’s Digital Entertainment Task Force, which monitors anti-Israel hatred and antisemitism on social media, tracked the engagement on six of Eilish’s Instagram posts made between July 31 and August 5 and noticed that after the video was released, the singer “became the target of a concerted effort of demonization” by anti-Israel bots on her various platforms.

On Instagram, Eilish’s account was flooded with thousands of anti-Israel, bot-generated comments that included Palestinian flags and other Palestinian solidarity-themed comments.

