Edelstein Declares Intention to Challenge Netanyahu for Likud Leadership

JNS.org – Former Knesset speaker and Likud Party No. 2 Yuli Edelstein announced on Monday that he will challenge Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu for leadership of the party.

“We have held elections four times. The Likud is the largest faction in the Knesset. Four times we have failed to form a Likud-led national government,” Edelstein told Channel 12.

“If we don’t engage in some serious introspection, we’ll remain in opposition for many years,” he added.

Dismissing a recent poll that showed Netanyahu strengthening and predicting 30 Knesset seats for the Likud under his leadership, Edelstein said, “Netanyahu has failed to form a government four times. How will he suddenly succeed for the fifth time? The facts speak for themselves.”

