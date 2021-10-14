London Neo-Nazi Soccer Hooligans Put Up Antisemitic ‘Achtung Juden!’ Poster Taunting Rival Team

An antisemitic poster found in London that recalled Nazi rhetoric has been traced to soccer hooligans connected to English Championship side Millwall FC.

The poster shows the words “Achtung Juden!” — German for “attention Jews!” — in red, along with the broken and bloody symbol of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

UK outlet Jewish News reported that the poster was spotted at a local train station and shared on social media by a woman named Paula Griffin. She commented that the incident was not unique, saying she was “used to some pretty nasty stickers that the club apparently seems fit to leave there. … Seems to have reached a new level of hate when people in England feel they can post up such antisemitic stuff as this.”

Tottenham Hotspur is identified as a “Jewish” club by fans of rival teams who often resort to antisemitic chants.

The poster was easily traced back to its source, as it bore the symbol of a hooligan group that calls itself the “Millwall Berserkers” that often uses Nazi imagery to promote itself.

Millwall quickly removed the poster and issued a statement saying it has “a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of any kind.”

“This is a disgraceful action which the club immediately reported to the British Transport Police,” the club said. “Millwall will provide them with full and comprehensive cooperation with their investigation and any individual or group identified will be banned from the club for life.”

Millwall FC Supporters Club, an organization of Millwall fans, also condemned the poster, saying it “abhors any such comment or content and that such material has not been produced or distributed by anyone with our knowledge. Whoever did so does not represent the Millwall fan base.”