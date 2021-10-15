‘Traitor!’: French Pundit Tipped as Far-Right Presidential Candidate in Visceral Attack Against Leading Jewish Intellectual

The television pundit widely tipped to be the far right’s candidate in next year’s presidential election in France on Thursday attacked one of the country’s most prominent Jewish intellectuals as a “traitor.”

Eric Zemmour, a 63-year-old outspoken commentator and TV presenter, has yet to declare his candidacy, but the possibility of a presidential run has electrified France in recent weeks.

A household name for his hardline anti-immigrant and anti-feminist views, laced with nostalgia for the Vichy collaborationist regime set up after the German invasion of France in 1940, Zemmour has attracted plenty of trenchant criticism, including an article in this week’s edition of the magazine Le Point by the philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy — the target of Zemmour’s ire on Thursday.

In his article, Lévy highlighted Zemmour’s Jewish origins, charging him with the “renunciation of Jewish generosity, vulnerability, humanism, and sense of otherness.”

Related coverage ‘We Are Serious:’ Saudi Foreign Minister Sounds Optimistic Note On Negotiations With Iran Saudi Arabia's foreign minister sent a clear signal to Iran on Friday that the Gulf Kingdom is serious about mending...

Zemmour was born in a Paris suburb to a Jewish family from Algeria that arrived in France during the 1954-62 Algerian War. His father Roger was a paramedic, while his mother Lucette was a home-maker.

Zemmour’s positions were “an insult to the Jewish name that all Jews carry within them, unless and until they explicitly throw it overboard,” Lévy argued.

Asked for his response to Lévy during a Thursday morning interview on the CNEWS network, Zemmour called the philosopher a “cosmopolitan” and a “traitor par excellence” — provoking outrage among those who accused him of dredging up the language of pre-World War II antisemitism in France.

Manuel Valls, a former prime minister of France, tweeted that “according to Zemmour on CNEWS, BHL (Lévy) is a ‘traitor’ and a ‘cosmopolitan’ — a fine example of the rhetoric of the far right, as has always been the case.”

Lévy told The Algemeiner on Thursday that Zemmour’s verbal assault had exposed his anti-democratic instincts.

“Honestly, I have more questions than replies,” Lévy said. “What is a ‘traitor par excellence?’ What might a candidate for the presidency mean when he describes one of his fellow citizens as a ‘traitor par excellence?’ And if he were to be elected, how would he treat someone he considers as a ‘traitor par excellence‘?”

Lévy added: “A democrat is someone who debates, who expresses disagreement, but who does not exclude his adversary from the nation by calling him a ‘traitor par excellence.'”

Over the last decade, Zemmour has written several bestsellers bemoaning the immigration of Muslims from the Middle East and Africa to France, pushing the far right’s “great replacement” conspiracy theory that immigrants of color are displacing native white people in Europe and the US.