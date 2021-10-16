Saturday, October 16th | 10 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Supertanker Departing from Venezuela to Transport Heavy Oil

Iran Court Upholds Jail Term for UK-Iranian Aid Worker, Lawyer Says

Israelis in Extremist Jewish Sect Seeking Asylum in Iran

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Launches Offshore Platform Tourism Project

US FDA Considering Lowering Recommended Age for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Boosters

Israeli Health Ministry Chief Upholds Mask Mandate Despite Ease of COVID Curbs

Texas School Official Tells Teachers to Present ‘Opposing’ Views on Holocaust Material Due to State Law

Faculty Panel Says SFSU Violated Professor’s Academic Freedom When Event With Palestinian Terrorist Was Denied Platform

‘I Grew Up in a Zionist Family,’ Meghan McCain Recalls at ‘J100’ Gala

EU’s Borrell Says Iran Wants to Meet Officials in Brussels Over Nuclear Deal

October 16, 2021 2:56 pm
0

Iranian Supertanker Departing from Venezuela to Transport Heavy Oil

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is seen at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela in this undated file photo. Photo: Reuters

i24 NewsAn Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, Reuters reported citing vessel tracking services and official documents.

The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela’s Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela’s oil output and exports.

Dino I, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) owned and operated by NIOC’s National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), finished loading the Venezuelan oil at PDVSA’s Jose port late Friday.

The bilateral oil trade likely represents a breach of US sanctions on both nations.

Related coverage

October 16, 2021 12:35 pm
0

Israelis in Extremist Jewish Sect Seeking Asylum in Iran

i24 News – Lev Tahor, an anti-Zionist sect currently based in Guatemala, is composed of around 280 members. Many in the...

The vessel arrived in Venezuela in September with its transponder turned off while carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian condensate.

A second condensate cargo of similar size is expected to be delivered to Venezuela in the coming weeks as part of the swap routine, which will be in effect for six months in its first phase.

Iran and Venezuela have strengthened their cooperation in the last year, as well as bolstering their ties with China, America’s arch rival on the global arena.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.