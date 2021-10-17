Sunday, October 17th | 11 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah MP Says Thursday’s Beirut Violence a ‘Massacre,’ Calls for Accountability

Damascus Accuses Israel of Killing Former Member of Syrian Parliament

Democrats Can No Longer Tolerate the Squad’s Anti-Israel Hatred

Is Eric Zemmour the New Bruno Kreisky?

The Jewish Stake in Resisting the War on School-Board Critics

Israel Needs More Daylight, Not Less, With the US

The Search for Ron Arad: Leaving No Soldier Behind

Iranian Supertanker Departing from Venezuela to Transport Heavy Oil

Iran Court Upholds Jail Term for UK-Iranian Aid Worker, Lawyer Says

Israelis in Extremist Jewish Sect Seeking Asylum in Iran

October 17, 2021 9:05 am
0

Damascus Accuses Israel of Killing Former Member of Syrian Parliament

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Signs pointing out distances to different cities is seen on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing March 25, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad.

Syria accused Israeli forces on Saturday of shooting dead Medhat Al-Saleh, a former member of the Syrian parliament who spent 12 years in jail in Israel, state-run television Al-Ekhbariya quoted the cabinet as saying.

Syrian state news agency SANA said Al-Saleh “was martyred as the Israeli enemy targeted him with fire while returning home” on Saturday in Ain al-Tineh, a village inside Syria that is near the Golan Heights.

The Syrian government denounced what it called “this cowardly criminal act.”

An Israeli military spokesperson said the military does not comment on foreign reports.

The government said Saleh had spent 12 years in prison in Israel after being jailed in 1985 on charges of what it called “resistance” to Israeli authorities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.