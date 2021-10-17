Iran Meeting in Brussels Thursday on Resuming Vienna Nuclear Talks

i24 News – Iran will meet with European Union representatives in Brussels this Thursday to discuss resuming the Vienna nuclear talks suspended since June, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday confirmed the Brussels talks and the revival of the Vienna talks with world powers next week.

MP Ahmad Alirézabeigui relayed the comments from Iran’s top diplomat following a meeting in parliament

The negotiations on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord involve the so-called 4 + 1 — the four permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council (France, the United Kingdom, Russia and China) plus Germany.

The United States is also a member of the Security Council but is participating indirectly in the discussions.

The talks were launched in April in Vienna with Iran and the countries that are still members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015.

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, with the administration of current US President Joe Biden attempting to revive the deal by participating indirectly in the Vienna negotiations.

Questions arose as to the future of the Vienna talks following the election to president of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi in June.

The US recently has been warning the Iranian regime of the need to return to the negotiating table.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeated remarks during public appearances that time was running out for Iran to begin talks again.

Blinken said earlier this month that Biden was willing to return the US to the 2015 accord in which Iran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of economic relief.

“The ball remains in their court, but not for long,” Blinken said. “There is a limited runway on that, and the runway is getting shorter.”