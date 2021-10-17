Sunday, October 17th | 11 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Meeting in Brussels Thursday on Resuming Vienna Nuclear Talks

Israel: Medical Centers Under Threat of Cyber Attacks

British Police Says Murder of Lawmaker Declared a Terrorist Incident

Saudi Foreign Minister Warns of ‘Dangerous’ Iran Nuclear Acceleration

Hezbollah MP Says Thursday’s Beirut Violence a ‘Massacre,’ Calls for Accountability

Damascus Accuses Israel of Killing Former Member of Syrian Parliament

Democrats Can No Longer Tolerate the Squad’s Anti-Israel Hatred

Is Eric Zemmour the New Bruno Kreisky?

The Jewish Stake in Resisting the War on School-Board Critics

Israel Needs More Daylight, Not Less, With the US

October 17, 2021 9:31 am
0

Iran Meeting in Brussels Thursday on Resuming Vienna Nuclear Talks

avatar by i24 News

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria April 17, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – Iran will meet with European Union representatives in Brussels this Thursday to discuss resuming the Vienna nuclear talks suspended since June, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday confirmed the Brussels talks and the revival of the Vienna talks with world powers next week.

MP Ahmad Alirézabeigui relayed the comments from Iran’s top diplomat following a meeting in parliament

The negotiations on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord involve the so-called 4 + 1 — the four permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council (France, the United Kingdom, Russia and China) plus Germany.

Related coverage

October 17, 2021 9:22 am
0

British Police Says Murder of Lawmaker Declared a Terrorist Incident

The Metropolitan Police has said that the murder of British lawmaker David Amess in Essex on Friday has been declared...

The United States is also a member of the Security Council but is participating indirectly in the discussions.

The talks were launched in April in Vienna with Iran and the countries that are still members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015.

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, with the administration of current US President Joe Biden attempting to revive the deal by participating indirectly in the Vienna negotiations.

Questions arose as to the future of the Vienna talks following the election to president of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi in June.

The US recently has been warning the Iranian regime of the need to return to the negotiating table.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeated remarks during public appearances that time was running out for Iran to begin talks again.

Blinken said earlier this month that Biden was willing to return the US to the 2015 accord in which Iran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of economic relief.

“The ball remains in their court, but not for long,” Blinken said. “There is a limited runway on that, and the runway is getting shorter.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.