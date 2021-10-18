Egypt Interested in Increasing Trade With Israel: Report

i24 News – Egypt is interested in increasing the volume of trade with Israel, expanding operations at the Nitzana Border Crossing, Israel’s Kan pubcaster reported Monday.

Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel in recent weeks discussed ramping up economic activity with Israel’s Economy Minister Orna Barbivai, according to the report.

“The potential exists and now we need to see how it is realized,” Barbivai said.

The Egyptians want to increase the import and export of goods such as cement, iron and chemicals.

Barbivai last week visited the Nitzana crossing that handles commercial trade between the two countries. The minister was joined by other government officials, including representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council and the Foreign Ministry.

According to the report, Barbivai is expected to visit Cairo in the coming weeks to discuss furthering economic cooperation between the two countries.

The new Israeli government has been working to revitalize relations with Egypt, a country that the Jewish state signed a peace agreement with in 1979 following the 1978 Camp David Accords.

Last month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. The visit marked the first time an Israeli prime minister traveled to the country in more than ten years.