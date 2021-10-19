Israel: Plans to Supply Work Visas to Boost Tech Sector Underway

i24 News – Two Israeli ministers have announced a new plan to fill tech vacancies in Israel by allowing foreign students studying in Israel to receive a visa to continue working in the country.

Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked of Yamina and Minister of Science and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen of the Blue and White party are promoting the plan, which will also allow foreign experts to be granted visas to integrate into the country.

An employment chief will be appointed to the Israel Innovation Authority to employ several tracks to help tech companies fill new job vacancies.

The first track will give visas to overseas specialists, the second track is designed for tech employees entitled to immigrate under the Law of Return, and the third track will give three year work visas to students who have studied engineering and other technological studies in Israel and want to stay and work.

Related coverage Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Invites Israel’s Bennett for a Visit i24 News – Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for an...

“There is a national need to strengthen the tech sector, which is the main engine of the Israeli economy today,” Shaked said, as quoted by Globes.

“Instead of companies opening development centers abroad, it is preferable to import workers to Israel, and that Jews with rights under the Law of Return will also remain here.”

Farkash-Cohen is also working with Avigdor Liberman, Minister of Finance, on a plan for tax incentives for tech employees.

In 2020, Israeli tech had 335,000 employees, half of them being tech staff.