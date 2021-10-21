‘Dirty Jews Out’: Residents of Paris Neighborhood Targeted With Antisemitic Hate Mail

Residents of a heavily Jewish neighborhood in Paris have been targeted in separate incidents this week that involved antisemitic hate mail delivered to their homes.

The incidents took place in Seine-Saint-Denis in the north-east of the French capital, according to the National Vigilance Bureau for Countering Antisemitism (BNCVA), a Paris-based organization that assists the victims of antisemitic attacks.

On Wednesday, two Jewish families living next door to each other in the same apartment building received handwritten notes posted to their front doors bearing the message, scrawled in large black letters, “Dirty Jews Out.”

In a statement, the BNCVA urged local police to “arrest the antisemitic delinquents who want to eject the Jewish citizens of France.”

Related coverage Jewish Students, Parents Address Texas School Board After Directive to Teach ‘Opposing Views’ on Holocaust Jewish students and parents spoke at a Southlake, Texas school board meeting Monday, as it sat for the first time...

The statement commented that many Jewish residents of “93” — the official administrative number of the department of Seine-Saint-Denis — had left the area in recent years. “[They are the] victims of fire bombings of synagogues and Jewish schools, of attacks on Jews in stadiums or in the street, in schools and universities, often in cities with a leftist or Communist leadership that ostentatiously supports the boycott of Israel, or even Islamist terrorists,” the BNCVA remarked.

Wednesday’s incidents followed reports over the weekend of more than fifty homes in the Romainville area of Seine-Saint-Denis receiving crudely antisemitic hate mail.

Packages containing newspaper clippings covered in handwritten antisemitic barbs were left in residents’ mailboxes.

Slogans written in black magic marker ink included “Jewish racketeering since 1945,” “Jewish power, global threat” and “Money goes to the Jews.”