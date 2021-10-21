‘Dirty Jews Out’: Residents of Paris Neighborhood Targeted With Antisemitic Hate Mail

Thursday, October 21st | 15 Heshvan 5782

October 21, 2021 4:01 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

“Dirty Jews Out”: An antisemitic note pinned to the front door of a Jewish family’s apartment in north-eastern Paris. Photo: courtesy of BNCVA.

Residents of a heavily Jewish neighborhood in Paris have been targeted in separate incidents this week that involved antisemitic hate mail delivered to their homes.

The incidents took place in Seine-Saint-Denis in the north-east of the French capital, according to the National Vigilance Bureau for Countering Antisemitism (BNCVA), a Paris-based organization that assists the victims of antisemitic attacks.

On Wednesday, two Jewish families living next door to each other in the same apartment building received handwritten notes posted to their front doors bearing the message, scrawled in large black letters, “Dirty Jews Out.”

In a statement, the BNCVA urged local police to “arrest the antisemitic delinquents who want to eject the Jewish citizens of France.”

The statement commented that many Jewish residents of “93” — the official administrative number of the department of Seine-Saint-Denis — had left the area in recent years. “[They are the] victims of fire bombings of synagogues and Jewish schools, of attacks on Jews in stadiums or in the street, in schools and universities, often in cities with a leftist or Communist leadership that ostentatiously supports the boycott of Israel, or even Islamist terrorists,” the BNCVA remarked.

Wednesday’s incidents followed reports over the weekend of more than fifty homes in the Romainville area of Seine-Saint-Denis receiving crudely antisemitic hate mail.

Packages containing newspaper clippings covered in handwritten antisemitic barbs were left in residents’ mailboxes.

Slogans written in black magic marker ink included “Jewish racketeering since 1945,” “Jewish power, global threat” and “Money goes to the Jews.”

