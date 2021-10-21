Thursday, October 21st | 16 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Seizure Takes Aim at Hezbollah’s ‘Preferred Supplier’ for Making Precision-Guided Munitions

Liberman: Confrontation With Iran Is Only a Matter of Time

Jewish Students, Parents Address Texas School Board After Directive to Teach ‘Opposing Views’ on Holocaust

‘Dirty Jews Out’: Residents of Paris Neighborhood Targeted With Antisemitic Hate Mail

US Mediator Hochstein Says Lebanon-Israel Maritime Talks Must ‘Move Quickly’

One in Ten New Israeli Startups Working on Climate Tech, Says Report on Growing Sector

World’s Best Olive Oil? New York Times Headline Says It’s ‘Palestinian,’ But Dateline, Watchdog Group, Map All Say ‘Israel’

Environmental Org Slammed for Pulling Out of DC Voting Rights Rally Over Jewish Groups’ Presence

Two Men Wanted for Drunken Antisemitic Attack in Brooklyn: ‘Jews Shouldn’t Exist!’

BDS Boycotts Palestinian Booth at Dubai Expo

October 21, 2021 5:00 pm
0

Israeli Seizure Takes Aim at Hezbollah’s ‘Preferred Supplier’ for Making Precision-Guided Munitions

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Hezbollah flags flutter as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil arrive at al-Ain village in northeastern Lebanon, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has signed a seizure order against a Lebanon-based company that allegedly supplies the Hezbollah terror group with equipment for the production of precision-guided missiles.

“The ministry’s seizure order will enable the introduction of the company into international financial ‘black lists’ and will greatly hinder its activity,” the country’s defense ministry stated Thursday.

The directive is part of a wide range of activities to step up economic pressures against Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile project, the defense ministry said. According to the IDF, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is involved in Hezbollah’s attempt to develop and acquire precision guided missiles in Lebanon. In recent years, Hezbollah has continually threatened to fire rockets at Israel from Lebanon.

Following joint work of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate and the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing in the Ministry of Defense, Gantz signed the seizure order against Shreif Sanitary Co. and its owner, Haytham Ahmad Muhammad Shreif.

Related coverage

October 21, 2021 4:54 pm
0

Liberman: Confrontation With Iran Is Only a Matter of Time

i24 News – Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party stated that "a confrontation with Iran is...

According to Israel, Shreif Sanitary is registered in Lebanon and conducts commercial business activities on a regular basis with Hezbollah.

“It provides Hezbollah with equipment for use in projects related to the production of precise munition, which threatens the State of Israel,” the ministry stated. “The company is a preferred supplier of Hezbollah, is fully aware of the organization’s work and supplies Hezbollah with equipment at a reduced price.”

The order is for the temporary seizure of $17,000 that was transferred from the Hezbollah to Shreif Sanitary and its owner to “foil the activities of a terrorist organization and impair its abilities to further its goals.”

“This order is an integral part of the campaign conducted against the Lebanese project. It is a clear and sharp message to every commercial entity that assistance provided to and business with terror organizations are unacceptable and will negatively affect their ability to operate within the international financial system,” Israel’s defense establishment warned.

Although Israel does not want war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, it is prepared to face about 2,000 rockets a day from the armed group if hostilities breaks out, a senior Israeli military official told AFP in recent days.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.