Israel’s Diamond Industry to Make First Appearance at Bahrain Jewelry Expo

JNS.org – One of the Gulf region’s most prestigious diamond and jewelry shows, Jewellery Arabia, is being held this year from Nov. 16-20 in Bahrain, and for the first time, Israel’s diamond industry will be represented.

Israel Diamond Center (IDC) founder Avi Tavisal, who is also a founder of the Israel Diamond Exchange, designed and created the AlSakhra Collection. It was created in the spirit of Islamic faith and culture, and of the Abraham Accords.

Its name comes from Sakharat Al-Maraj—the Rock of Ascension from which Muhammad ascended to the heavens for his “Night Journey,” and the beautiful gilded Dome of the Rock above it.

Featuring Jerusalem stone, gold and diamonds, the pieces in the collection will be unveiled at the expo and on sale at the company’s booth.

When invited by the Israel Diamond Exchange to be one of the first diamond and fine jewelry dealers to represent Israel at the Jewellery Arabia exhibition, Tavisal—a seventh-generation Jerusalemite and second-generation jeweler—agreed immediately and began working with a team of craftsmen and advisers to produce the AlSakhra line.

“We are making history. This is a very exciting and important development. Dealing with diamonds connects me to a very special place. Diamonds saved my father’s life during World War II and gave me a rare opportunity to become one of the founders of the Israeli Diamond Exchange and industry. It is a privilege to use my skills, creativity and faith to honor Islam and our partners in the historic Abraham Accords,” Tavisal said.

Israel Diamond Center vice president of business development Shady Kheir explained, “The Abraham Accords motivated us to combine our vast experience in the diamond industry, artistic vision and great appreciation for the leaders who realized the historic peaceful relations in the region into this unique brand, which has already stirred curiosity in the Gulf region.”

“Israel is well known as the ‘Startup Nation’ and as the No. 1 diamond exporter in the world. We are extremely delighted and honored to take part in this important event,” said Kheir.

Jewellery Arabia is regularly attended by senior officials and dignitaries from the United Arab Emirates and all over the world. The Bahraini royal family plays an active role in hosting the event and will be present throughout the exhibition.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.