Liberman: Confrontation With Iran Is Only a Matter of Time
by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff
i24 News – Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party stated that “a confrontation with Iran is only a matter of time, and not a lot of time,” during an interview on Thursday.
There are efforts to resume talks between Tehran and world powers about the 2015 nuclear deal, however, during the interview with Walla, Liberman argued that “no diplomatic move or agreement will stop the Iranian nuclear program.”
He continued, “This is a problem of the international community but first of all ours because they have stated that their policy is the destruction of Israel, and they do mean it.”
This comes days after Israel approved a budget of $1.5 billion to be used to prepare the military for a strike against Iran.
Related coverage
“They were surprised why such a large budget was approved for the IDF. The money goes to empowerment and the purchase of advanced systems,” Liberman stated during the interview.
Last month, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared that “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning… We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.