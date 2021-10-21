Liberman: Confrontation With Iran Is Only a Matter of Time

i24 News – Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party stated that “a confrontation with Iran is only a matter of time, and not a lot of time,” during an interview on Thursday.

There are efforts to resume talks between Tehran and world powers about the 2015 nuclear deal, however, during the interview with Walla, Liberman argued that “no diplomatic move or agreement will stop the Iranian nuclear program.”

He continued, “This is a problem of the international community but first of all ours because they have stated that their policy is the destruction of Israel, and they do mean it.”

This comes days after Israel approved a budget of $1.5 billion to be used to prepare the military for a strike against Iran.

Related coverage US Mediator Hochstein Says Lebanon-Israel Maritime Talks Must ‘Move Quickly’ The US mediator for indirect talks on border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel said on Thursday the negotiations he was...