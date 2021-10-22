Australia Parliamentary Committee Recommends Full Ban of Hamas Terror Group

JNS.org – The Australian Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security recommended that the country ban all of Hamas, not solely its military wing.

“Currently, the United States, Canada and the European Union list the whole organization of Hamas as a terrorist organization under their respective proscription regimes,” said Committee Chair Sen. James Paterson, reported The Australian Jewish News on Oct. 14.

He said “expert evidence provided to the committee overwhelmingly rejected the idea that Hamas’ Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades operates independently from the rest of the organization. There was agreement that Hamas operates as a singular entity with overlapping personnel, finances and structure. In addition, leaders of Hamas have repeatedly made statements which meet the advocacy test for terrorist listing, including direct incitement of acts of violence against Jewish people.”

The committee made a similar recommendation regarding Hezbollah in June.