Friday, October 22nd | 16 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Maryland Condemns Antisemitism After ‘Jewish Conspiracy’ Flyers Found on Campus

Israel: Islamic Jihad Inmates Call Off Hunger Strike

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Says Israel Mistaken to ‘Act as It Wants’ in Disputed Maritime Border Area

Stung by Criticism, National Sunrise Movement Distances Itself From DC Chapter’s Boycott of US Jewish Groups

Massachusetts State Senate Passes Bill Requiring Education About Genocide, Amid ‘Misuse’ of Holocaust Language

Former Miss Iraq Tells Miss Universe Contestants to Stay ‘Confident’ Despite Anti-Israel Harassment, Call for Boycott of Pageant Set for Eilat

Black Eyed Peas Set to Visit Israel for One Performance Only at Jerusalem Arena

For CNN, Dead Jews Don’t Count

Palestinians Acquire Millions of COVID Vaccines. Are Media Not Covering Story Because Israel Can’t Be Blamed?

Lot’s Wife and Remembering the Righteous

October 22, 2021 3:06 pm
0

Israel: Islamic Jihad Inmates Call Off Hunger Strike

avatar by i24 News

Israeli security personnel stand together outside the walls of Gilboa prison after six Palestinian militants broke out of it in north Israel September 6, 2021. REUTERS/ Gil Eliyahu

i24 News – Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel called off on Friday their hunger after nine days, saying their demands had been met, according to a statement by the Gaza Strip-based Islamic Jihad group.

Israeli officials, speaking to local media on condition of anonymity, denied any deal has been struck with members of the Palestinian terrorist group.

The Islamic Jihad group said Israeli authorities agreed to cancel financial penalties and the relocation of imprisoned members to wings where their peers were held.

The terrorist group claimed 250 of its members took part in the strike.

Islamic Jihad was one of the driving forces behind prison riots last month sparked by the escape of six inmates from a high-security facility. Five of the six, all of whom were later recaptured, were members of the group.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.