Israel: Islamic Jihad Inmates Call Off Hunger Strike

i24 News – Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel called off on Friday their hunger after nine days, saying their demands had been met, according to a statement by the Gaza Strip-based Islamic Jihad group.

Israeli officials, speaking to local media on condition of anonymity, denied any deal has been struck with members of the Palestinian terrorist group.

The Islamic Jihad group said Israeli authorities agreed to cancel financial penalties and the relocation of imprisoned members to wings where their peers were held.

The terrorist group claimed 250 of its members took part in the strike.

Islamic Jihad was one of the driving forces behind prison riots last month sparked by the escape of six inmates from a high-security facility. Five of the six, all of whom were later recaptured, were members of the group.