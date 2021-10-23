Saturday, October 23rd | 17 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Offers $10 million for Colombian Businessman Linked to Venezuela Bribery Scheme

Arab Israeli Killed in Jaffa Port Shooting

Syria: al-Qaeda Leader Killed in US Drone Strike, Pentagon Reports

Top Oil Exporter Saudi Arabia Targets Net Zero Emissions by 2060

Israel Designates Palestinian Civil Society Groups as Terrorists, UN ‘Alarmed’

University of Maryland Condemns Antisemitism After ‘Jewish Conspiracy’ Flyers Found on Campus

Israel: Islamic Jihad Inmates Call Off Hunger Strike

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Says Israel Mistaken to ‘Act as It Wants’ in Disputed Maritime Border Area

Stung by Criticism, National Sunrise Movement Distances Itself From DC Chapter’s Boycott of US Jewish Groups

Massachusetts State Senate Passes Bill Requiring Education About Genocide, Amid ‘Misuse’ of Holocaust Language

October 23, 2021 11:53 am
0

Syria: al-Qaeda Leader Killed in US Drone Strike, Pentagon Reports

avatar by i24 News

A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria on April 20, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Hashisho.

i24 News – A senior al-Qaeda leader was killed in a US drone strike in Syria, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

“A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar,” said Central Command spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee in a statement.

There are no other known casualties from the strike, he said, adding it was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.

“The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks,” the army major said.

Related coverage

October 23, 2021 10:26 am
0

Top Oil Exporter Saudi Arabia Targets Net Zero Emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060...

At the end of September, the Pentagon killed Salim Abu-Ahmad, another senior al-Qaeda commander in Syria, in an airstrike near Idlib in the country’s northwest.

He was responsible for “planning, funding, and approving trans-regional al-Qaeda attacks,” according to the United States Central Command.

“Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations,” Rigsbee said.

The strike comes two days after a base in southern Syria, used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, was struck by unidentified drones.

Rigsbee did not mention if the US drone strike was in retaliation for the attack, nor did he say which area of Syria the strike was conducted, Al Jazeera reported.

Syria’s ongoing war continues to stimulate a complex battlefield involving foreign armies, militias, and jihadists.

Around half a million people have been killed, among them more than 22,000 children, in the violence since starting in 2011 amid a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.