Sunday, October 24th | 18 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel‘s Largest Hospital Joins SciTech Project to Develop Digital Health Simulation Hub in New Jersey

Synagogue in Manchester, England Hit by Antisemitic ‘Zoombombing,’ Disrupting Virtual Prayer Service With Swastikas

Report: Israel, US Forming Joint Team on 5G Network

Monitoring at Iran’s Karaj Nuclear Site No Longer ‘Intact,’ Says IAEA Chief

US Military Holds Three Tests to Advance Hypersonic Weapon Programs, Pentagon Says

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack in Congo

The Israeli Startup Combating Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Israel, UAE Sign ‘Green Corridor’ Agreement for Vaccinated Passengers — Israeli Consulate in Dubai

Israeli Official Says Reopening of US Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem May Not Happen

Israel Says US Was Updated About Terrorism Designation of Six Palestinian Groups

October 24, 2021 9:33 am
0

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack in Congo

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The flag of the ISIS terrorist group. Image: Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a village this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a statement published Friday on its affiliated Telegram channels.

Residents of Kalembo village told Reuters that rebels killed 16 people and torched houses in an attack on Wednesday that a local human rights group blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan terrorist group active in the region.

The statement said Islamic State was responsible for the attack in the village about 40 km (25 miles) east of the city of Beni.

The ADF has operated in the dense forests near the Ugandan border for more than three decades and began killing civilians in large numbers in 2014.

The group has publicly aligned itself with Islamic State, but a June report from the United Nations found no evidence of direct support from Islamic State to the ADF.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.