Monday, October 25th | 19 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British Jews Slam UK Green Party for Adopting ‘Contradictory’ Definitions of Antisemitism

Hosting Emirati General, Israel Sees Airpower Cooperation

US Says Push to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Is in ‘Critical Phase’

A Message to Progressives: It’s Time to Reclaim Zionism From the Anti-Zionists

Austin Jewish Community Stung by Two Antisemitic Outrages on Same Day

US Justice Department Seeks $9.9 Million Penalty From Montana Man Who Made Antisemitic Robocalls

Quentin Tarantino Says He Wants to Film Western Comedy With Israeli ‘Saloon Girl’ Character

Paris Cops Could Have Prevented Antisemitic Murder of Sarah Halimi, Didn’t Act, French Parliamentary Inquiry Is Told

Israeli Court Says Boy Who Survived Cable Car Disaster Must Be Returned to Italy

UNC and Duke-Sponsored Center Teaches ‘Israel Is Not Jewish’

October 25, 2021 3:40 pm
0

British Jews Slam UK Green Party for Adopting ‘Contradictory’ Definitions of Antisemitism

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A Green Party march in London. Photo: Alan Stanton / Flickr

The Green Party of England and Wales has adopted guidance that includes multiple, contradictory definitions of antisemitism, drawing a rebuke from a leading UK Jewish communal organization.

Passed at the party’s annual Autumn Conference, the document incorporates both the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition as well as the Jerusalem Declaration — introduced as an “alternative” by critics of the IHRAs standard for an “undue emphasis” on Israel-related antisemitism.

The motion to adopt the definitions explicitly stated that “this motion does not in any way conflict with other policies on, for example, BDS and freedom of speech, and will not prevent legitimate criticism of the actions of any nation state.”

The Green party officially supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Related coverage

October 25, 2021 12:59 pm
0

Austin Jewish Community Stung by Two Antisemitic Outrages on Same Day

A white supremacist group with a record of pushing "vitriolic antisemitic propaganda" carried out another outrage in Austin, Texas on...

According to a report in the left-wing site Left Foot Forward, Joshua Alston, who proposed the resolution, said in support, “This motion would put us at the vanguard of the fight against antisemitism, and at the vanguard of the fight against the global far-right while protecting our pro-Palestinian policy.”

After the motion passed, a Green party member of the London Assembly, Zack Polanski, said, “This is a definition which helps in understanding about antisemitism and also prevents false accusations of antisemitism.”

Monday, Board of Deputies of British Jews Vice President Amanda Bowman sharply criticized the Green party’s adoption of the various definitions.

“By adopting a series of contradictory definitions of antisemitism, the Green Party has not helped Jews,” she said.

“The Board of Deputies advice is clear: the globally-respected International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition is the only definition that should be adopted,” Bowman added.

She concluded, “By adopting other definitions, the Green Party is attempting to please both the mainstream Jewish community and those determined to claim that criticizing Israel can never under any circumstances be antisemitic. They simply cannot have it both ways.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.