Israeli Envoys Head to US Over Outlawed Palestinian Groups

i24 News – Special envoys from the Shin Bet will visit the US over the recent linking of Palestinian NGOs classified as terrorist organizations by Israel, said a senior security official.

A representative from Israel’s Foreign Ministry will join the Shin Bet envoys to present the evidence linking Palestinian human rights groups to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

“This evidence leaves no room for doubt. It is as strong as concrete,” the security official said.

The statements come after the White House claimed it was not notified by the Jewish state of the designation of six Palestinian human rights NGOs as terrorist organizations.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said the groups have ties to the PFLP, a left-wing faction with an armed wing that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis.

According to the decree issued by Israel, “These groups constitute an underground network active on the international scene, which aims to support the activities of the [PFLP] and promote its objectives.”

Washington appeared blindsided by the Israeli move, requesting “an explanation,” and with Ned Price, spokesperson for the US State Department, saying, “Israel did not warn us of this designation.”

An Israeli defense official, however, disputed the US claims on Saturday, insisting that Washington was warned in advance.

“The officials of the US administration were informed in advance of this statement and they have received information about it,” said the defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Groups outlawed include leading Palestinian non-profits, such as Addameer, Al Haq, Bisan Center, DCI-P, Samidoun, and UAWC.