October 25, 2021 9:27 am
Top Iranian Official Vows 'Shocking' Response to Any Israeli Attack

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Tehran, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

JNS.org – The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Sunday that Iran’s response to any Israeli attack would be “shocking,” and cost the Jewish state “tens of thousands of billions.”

“Instead of allocating 1.5 billion dollars budget for atrocities against #Iran, the Zionist regime should focus on providing tens of thousands of billion dollars funding to repair the damage that is going to be caused by Iran’s shocking response,” tweeted Ali Shamkhani.

He posted the message on his Twitter account in English, Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi.

Shamkhani was responding to reports last week that Israel has approved $1.5 billion for a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported last Monday that Israel had allocated that sum for a potential Iran strike, three billion shekels ($935 million) of which was allocated to the current defense budget and 2 billion shekels ($623 million) to next year’s.

“The budget also includes financing aircraft of various types, as well as gathering intelligence such as satellites, and dedicated and unique armament that would enable this attack,” the report stated.

