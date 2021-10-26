Tuesday, October 26th | 20 Heshvan 5782

October 26, 2021 4:28 pm
Israel to Join Europe’s Largest, $110 Billion Research and Development Program

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, in this file picture taken October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Israel and the European Union have finalized an agreement for the Jewish state to join the Horizon Europe scientific research program. Once signed, the accession means that Israeli researchers and scientists can collaborate on EU-funded projects and benefit from access to grants from the $110.8 billion budgeted to the EU’s key funding program over the next seven years.

“Israel joining the Horizon program places Israel as a central player in the largest and most important research & development program in the world,” said Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday. “Joining the Horizon program will bring high-quality jobs, technological advancement, new Israeli businesses and create economic and scientific opportunities.”

“It marks another step in connecting the science and technology sector in Israel with its counterparts on the continent,” he added.

Notably, the deal includes terms, struck between Israel and the EU in 2013, that bar use of the research funds in eastern Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

Israeli officials said they expect the program to contribute to scientific research, the high-tech industry and the economy, while opening up opportunities for Israeli companies moving into European markets.

“Israel joining the program expresses the importance Israel places on investment and support for R&D as a key to future economic growth,” said Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The funding program will also enable Israel to take part in the most advanced quantum programs and open the door to further dialogue with the European Commission about the country’s participation in Horizon’s advanced space programs, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Economics Yael Rabia-Tzadok said that the agreement amounts to Europe’s vote of confidence in Israel as a science, technology and innovation asset.

The Foreign Ministry said that it had concluded a year of intensive negotiations with the EU to formalize the text of the agreement for Israel’s accession to the European R&D program. The agreement is the result of a large-scale diplomatic campaign led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israel Innovation Authority.

The European Commission announced on Oct. 15 that formal negotiations for Israel to join as an associate member were wrapped up, with the signing of an agreement expected by the end of this year.

“This year marked the 25th anniversary of the EU-Israel successful collaboration in research & innovation,” a European Union statement read. “In return to giving Israel access to a vast international research network, the European Research Area has benefited from Israel’s high levels of excellence as well as outstanding innovation capacity.”

The EU pointed out that joint research has led to successful projects in areas, including climate change, public health, and safe transportation. Israel-based projects were granted a total of $1.57 billion in funding within the framework of the previous Horizon 2020 program.

