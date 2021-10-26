Sudan’s Military Dissolves Transitional Government

JNS.org – Sudan’s military dissolved its transitional government on Monday after soldiers arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. A state of emergency has since been declared.

The move came just weeks before the military was supposed to hand the power of the council that leads the country over to civilians.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the country’s capital of Khartoum, blocking streets and setting fire to tires. Security forces shot at protesters; according to Sudan Doctors’ Committee, three people were killed and 80 wounded, reported the AP.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse them, according to the report.

