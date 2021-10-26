Three Attackers in Berlin Beat Man Unconscious After He Refuses to Shout ‘Free Palestine’

A 36-year old man was brutally beaten up by a group of three attackers in Berlin after he allegedly refused to say “Free Palestine,” police have said.

According to an initial report by Berlin police, the victim was walking on a sidewalk on Monday night when he was approached by three men who asked him to shout out something aloud. A police spokesperson confirmed to the German press that the 36-year old, a German citizen, was asked to say the slogan “Free Palestine.”

When the victim resisted the demand, the three men cornered him, beat him up and kicked him, seriously injuring his head, police said. The victim lost consciousness for a short time and suffered life-threatening injuries, as the three attackers managed to flee the scene. Witnesses called for an ambulance which took the attacked man to a hospital.

In a statement on Twitter, the American Jewish Committee’s Berlin office said the incident demonstrated that “Israel-related antisemitism is one of the essential and most widespread manifestations of modern antisemitism.”

Related coverage Chilean Newspaper Condemned for Tribute to Gestapo Founder Hermann Göring The right-wing Chilean newspaper El Mercurio has been harshly criticized after it published a lavish article on the life of...

The German-Israeli Society Youth Forum commented, “’Free Palestine’ is not a peaceful slogan, but is used to call for the destruction of the only Jewish state and is therefore clearly antisemitic. The attack shows that Israel-related antisemitism is a violent reality in Germany.”

The group cautioned that incidents of antisemitism in Germany are increasingly are not only verbally abusive, but are also expressed by physical attacks.

“This is a development that must be countered with all force and all means,” the Youth Forum demanded. “This includes increased education and prevention, as well as repressive means and tougher criminal prosecution.”

“Our thoughts are with the victim of this antisemitic attack and we wish him a speedy and full recovery. In order for Germany to remain a home for Jews, something must change as quickly as possible,” the group said.

The German Jewish NGO ValuesInitiative described the attack as a “hideous act” and a “brutal case of Israel-related antisemitism which is expressed more and more aggressively in Germany.”