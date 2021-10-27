Wednesday, October 27th | 21 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Porsche, Goodyear Investing in Israeli Startup Tactile Mobility

Indian External Affairs Minister Meets With Israeli University Heads to Boost Academic Ties

Lebanon Top Politicians Agree Solution to Political Tensions, Cleric Says

Israel Refrains From Signing UN Statement on China’s Treatment of Uighurs

National Library of Israel Releases Photos From Johnny Cash’s ‘Holy Land’ Visit

Senators Move to Block Biden’s Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians

IAI Signs MoU With Korea Aerospace Industries on Loitering Munitions Program

US Considering Adding Israel, Romania, Bulgaria to Visa Waiver Program

Legal Advocacy Group Seeks University of Massachusetts Inquiry Over Altercation at Anti-Israel Rally

Italian Jews Call on Rome Soccer Club Lazio to Clamp Down on Fascist Salutes by Far-Right Supporters

October 27, 2021 9:22 am
0

Israel Refrains From Signing UN Statement on China’s Treatment of Uighurs

avatar by i24 News

Uyghur Muslims rounded up by Chinese authorities for transport to concentration camps. Photo: Twitter.

i24 News – Israel has refrained from signing on to a joint United Nations statement that expressed concern over Beijing’s treatment of its Muslim Uighur minority.

43 countries, including the United States, signed the statement, led by the French.

“We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the statement said.

“Credible-based reports indicate the existence of a large network of ‘political re-education’ camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry told the the Times of Israel in a statement, “Israel expresses its concerns about the Uighurs in various diplomatic tracks.”

“One example of this was our signing onto the Canadian statement [on the Uighurs] in June at the Human Rights Council. Our position on the issue has not changed.”

The UN statement calls on China “to ensure full respect for the rule of law and to comply with its obligations under national and international law with regard to the protection of human rights.”

In June, Israel was among 41 countries at the Human Rights Council that implored China to allow “immediate, meaningful, and unfettered access” so independent observers can visit its Xinjiang region.

The decision to back the measure in June came after pressure from US President Joe Biden, according to Walla News.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.