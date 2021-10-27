Wednesday, October 27th | 21 Heshvan 5782

October 27, 2021 11:57 am
PA Police and Fatah Teach Teen Girls to See Terrorist Murderer Mughrabi as Role Model

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

Palestinian demonstrators display a poster showing terrorist Dalal Mughrabi alongside the late PLO leader Yasser Arafat. Photo: File.

Although the summer is over, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Fatah continue what they call “summer camp activities” for youth, which present terrorists as role models.

At the PA security forces’ university, Al-Istiqlal University, the PA’s police administration and Fatah’s Shabiba High School Movement are teaching 50 female teenagers to see terrorist Dalal Mughrabi — who led the attack that slaughtered 37 Israelis — as a role model.

The teens, who are from schools in the area, participate in a camp named after the murderer, who helped hijack a bus full of Israeli civilians in 1978, murdering 25 adults and 12 children:

The [Fatah] Shabiba High School [Movement] Committees, the student wing of Fatah’s Salfit branch, continued the summer camp activities at Al-Istiqlal University (i.e., PA security forces university) in Jericho, in cooperation with the [PA] police administration. Fifty young women from the Salfit schools are participating in the [training] camp, which is named ‘Class of Martyr Dalal Mughrabi’.

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Oct. 23, 2021]

The Salfit branch of Fatah’s Shabiba High School Movement Committees posted photos of the camp participants during training, where they wore military uniforms and stood in formation.

At the end of the two-day camp, the participants received certificates:

Text on certificate: “Certificate of Participation

The Fatah Movement — Salfit Branch

and Al-Istiqlal University attest that female student [NAME]

participated in the sisters’ winter camp, Class of Martyr Dalal Mughrabi

between the dates of Oct. 21, 2021 — Oct. 23, 2021

Al-Istiqlal University, Jericho”

[Facebook page of the Fatah Shabiba High School Movement Committees — Salfit Branch, Oct. 23, 2021]

A member of Fatah’s Central Committee, Tawfiq Tirawi, and Fatah Salfit Branch Secretary Abd Al-Sattar Awwad both attended the graduation ceremony, at which the young female participants again wore military uniforms and Palestinian keffiyeh scarves:

These recent examples are not isolated. Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has exposed that for decades, the PA and Fatah have lauded murderer Mughrabi and the attack in 1978, which was the most lethal in Israel’s history.

For instance, PMW reported on two “Sisters of Dalal Mughrabi Summer Camps” organized by the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and Fatah:

The PA also honored her as a role model for women on International Women’s Day, lauded her as “female fighter” and “courageous” on the anniversary of her attack, and a branch of the PA Ministry of Education had Palestinian teachers trained to use teaching materials to praise her.

A Fatah official also glorified Mughrabi as a “guiding light,” while the movement posted a video about her attack — “the operation” — calling her “the symbol of the Palestinian revolution.”​

The author is a contributor to Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

