Porsche, Goodyear Investing in Israeli Startup Tactile Mobility

CTech – Haifa-based autotech startup Tactile Mobility announced on Wednesday that it has raised $27 million as part of a Series C funding round led by Delek Motors, with strategic investment from Goodyear Ventures and Porsche Ventures, and supported by Union Group, The Group Ventures, Zvi Neta (AEV), Giora Ackerstein, and Doron Livnat. This brings Tactile Mobility’s total funding to $47 million.

The company said it plans to use the funds to support demand for its sensing technology and data offerings, as well as expand into new segments among vehicle manufacturers, Tier-1’s, insurers, tire manufacturers, and more.

Tactile Mobility, founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, Yossi Shiri, and Alex Ackerman, generates, collects, and processes data from existing in-vehicle sensors about the vehicle, road, and surrounding environment, enabling OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, insurers, and city maintenance and planning departments to offer their customers innovative products, driving efficiency and performance, as well as a safe driving experience. Tactile Mobility’s solutions consist of its in-vehicle software only module residing on one of the vehicle’s computers and its cloud-based system. The company’s software collects first-order data — including wheel speed, wheel angle, RPM, pedals position, gear position — from vehicles’ built-in non-visual sensors and analyzes it to yield actionable insights in real-time.

“The automotive industry is at a critical juncture in its endeavor to safely introduce the next generation of vehicles,” said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of Tactile Mobility. “We have the opportunity and potential to not only participate in, but also shape the future of the mobility industry. With this funding, Tactile Mobility will be able to bring its innovative solutions to more markets, integrating our suite of virtual sensors into vehicles in new regions, and enhancing entire cities worldwide with our unparalleled insights.”

Tactile Mobility works with road authorities and municipalities across the globe including in the UK, Germany, Israel, Singapore, and US, and also partners with leading vehicle manufacturers, including BMW.

“Connected and autonomous driving are key to the future of people and goods movement. For improved safety and efficiency of connected and autonomous driving, tire data is key,” said Abhijit Ganguly, managing director, Goodyear Ventures. “Tactile Mobility is at the forefront of solving this need with their unique, software-only solution and we look forward to working together to bring this technology to vehicles and help to create safer and more efficient travel.”