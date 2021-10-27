Wednesday, October 27th | 21 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Porsche, Goodyear Investing in Israeli Startup Tactile Mobility

Indian External Affairs Minister Meets With Israeli University Heads to Boost Academic Ties

Lebanon Top Politicians Agree Solution to Political Tensions, Cleric Says

Israel Refrains From Signing UN Statement on China’s Treatment of Uighurs

National Library of Israel Releases Photos From Johnny Cash’s ‘Holy Land’ Visit

Senators Move to Block Biden’s Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians

IAI Signs MoU With Korea Aerospace Industries on Loitering Munitions Program

US Considering Adding Israel, Romania, Bulgaria to Visa Waiver Program

Legal Advocacy Group Seeks University of Massachusetts Inquiry Over Altercation at Anti-Israel Rally

Italian Jews Call on Rome Soccer Club Lazio to Clamp Down on Fascist Salutes by Far-Right Supporters

October 27, 2021 9:28 am
0

Porsche, Goodyear Investing in Israeli Startup Tactile Mobility

avatar by CTech Staff

A porsche. Photo: Matthew Lamb/ Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Haifa-based autotech startup Tactile Mobility announced on Wednesday that it has raised $27 million as part of a Series C funding round led by Delek Motors, with strategic investment from Goodyear Ventures and Porsche Ventures, and supported by Union Group, The Group Ventures, Zvi Neta (AEV), Giora Ackerstein, and Doron Livnat. This brings Tactile Mobility’s total funding to $47 million.

The company said it plans to use the funds to support demand for its sensing technology and data offerings, as well as expand into new segments among vehicle manufacturers, Tier-1’s, insurers, tire manufacturers, and more.

Tactile Mobility, founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, Yossi Shiri, and Alex Ackerman, generates, collects, and processes data from existing in-vehicle sensors about the vehicle, road, and surrounding environment, enabling OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, insurers, and city maintenance and planning departments to offer their customers innovative products, driving efficiency and performance, as well as a safe driving experience. Tactile Mobility’s solutions consist of its in-vehicle software only module residing on one of the vehicle’s computers and its cloud-based system. The company’s software collects first-order data — including wheel speed, wheel angle, RPM, pedals position, gear position — from vehicles’ built-in non-visual sensors and analyzes it to yield actionable insights in real-time.

“The automotive industry is at a critical juncture in its endeavor to safely introduce the next generation of vehicles,” said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of Tactile Mobility. “We have the opportunity and potential to not only participate in, but also shape the future of the mobility industry. With this funding, Tactile Mobility will be able to bring its innovative solutions to more markets, integrating our suite of virtual sensors into vehicles in new regions, and enhancing entire cities worldwide with our unparalleled insights.”

Tactile Mobility works with road authorities and municipalities across the globe including in the UK, Germany, Israel, Singapore, and US, and also partners with leading vehicle manufacturers, including BMW.

“Connected and autonomous driving are key to the future of people and goods movement. For improved safety and efficiency of connected and autonomous driving, tire data is key,” said Abhijit Ganguly, managing director, Goodyear Ventures. “Tactile Mobility is at the forefront of solving this need with their unique, software-only solution and we look forward to working together to bring this technology to vehicles and help to create safer and more efficient travel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.