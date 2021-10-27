Wednesday, October 27th | 21 Heshvan 5782

October 27, 2021 10:23 am
0

SoftBank Makes $25 Million Investment in Israeli VC OurCrowd

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

 

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

CTech –  Israeli venture platform OurCrowd announced on Wednesday that SoftBank Vision Fund 2 will make a $25 million convertible equity investment into the firm.

Under the agreement, OurCrowd will also enter into a strategic partnership with SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA — Sub-Adviser to SoftBank Vision Fund 2), to consider investment opportunities via OurCrowd’s online venture capital investment platform. The parties will also work with each other to evaluate market trends in a broad variety of sectors including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Mobility, Agtech, Cybersecurity, Healthtech and more. The collaboration will also see OurCrowd and SBIA support geographic expansion across their respective ecosystems.

“As a strategic investor with a global reach and a network of market-leading technology companies, SoftBank Investment Advisers will be a pivotal partner in helping OurCrowd realize our vision of democratizing access to venture capital,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.

Rated Israel’s most active venture investor by PitchBook, OurCrowd has invested in over 280 companies and 30 funds. New investments made this year on the platform will exceed $500 million, representing more than 100% growth in additional annual AUM.

“Softbank has been investing ahead of major technology trends for over 40 years and we believe there is huge, embedded potential in the private markets ecosystem,” said Yossi Cohen, head of SBIA’s operations in Israel and the former Director of Mossad. “In OurCrowd, we have an investment partner with the networks and pedigree to help promising Israeli startups to potentially emerge as international tech champions.”

