World Jewish Congress Links Up With Student-Led Group Jewish on Campus

The World Jewish Congress and the Jewish on Campus are partnering to fight antisemitism on college campuses, a press release announced Tuesday, aiming to widen the reach of the student group’s social-media-based activism.

“College campuses should be a place that allows for the free expression of thought and exploration of ideas, not a breeding ground for hatred and antisemitism,” WJC President Ronald S. Lauder said in a statement. “The World Jewish Congress will in effect incubate Jewish on Campus as part of our extensive efforts to strengthen future Jewish leaders. It is crucial for us to help young people combat false narratives and to enable them to advocate effectively in their communities.”

The student-led Jewish on Campus began as an Instagram account collecting anonymous experiences from Jewish college students in 2020. In June, the group released its annual report 1,097 anonymous submissions of incidents reported to its website.

Said Julia Jassey, CEO of Jewish on Campus, on Tuesday, “At a time when students are heavily affected by antisemitism on campus, they should also be given the tools to lead the fight.”

“By joining forces, Jewish on Campus and the World Jewish Congress create an unprecedented opportunity of collaboration between the student and professional communities on an international level, giving young voices a seat at the table and the ability to act in accordance with our own perspectives on the ground,” she added.

The group’s 2020 report, while noting that trends were partly driven by where large Jewish student populations are located, included a list of the 15 colleges and universities with the most reported incidents of antisemitism, and a map highlighting states with the most incidents on their campuses.