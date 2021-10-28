Thursday, October 28th | 22 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Chinese Hackers Believed Responsible for Cyber Attack on Hillel Yaffe Medical Center

Intel Launches New Alder Lake Processor — With the Help of 1,000 Israelis

Shekel Hits Highest Mark Against Dollar in 10 Months

US State Dept: Israel Must Consent for Consulate to Reopen

Germany Censures Israel’s Linking of NGOs to Terrorism

IDF Chief of Staff Visits Nighttime War Drill Held by Nahal Brigade on Golan

World Jewish Congress Links Up With Student-Led Group Jewish on Campus

High Hopes for Israeli Cell Therapy for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients, Aiming to Help ‘Live With the Virus’

Iran Says Nuclear Talks With Six Powers to Resume by End of November

Neo-Nazis Stage Crudely Antisemitic Demonstration Outside Jewish Community Center in San Antonio

October 28, 2021 9:15 am
0

Chinese Hackers Believed Responsible for Cyber Attack on Hillel Yaffe Medical Center

avatar by JNS.org

The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, Sept. 1, 2010. Photo: Hillel Yaffe Medical Center spokesperson via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – There is growing certainty in Israel’s defense establishment that the cyber attack against the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera two weeks ago had a financial motive, according to Israeli media reports.

It is believed that a Chinese group was behind the attack and that it was testing its abilities, perhaps in preparation for larger attacks against more important targets, Channel 12 reported. The hacker group is well-known in the global cyber security field, having made many attempts to infiltrate various institutions around the world, according to the report.

The incident is being investigated by the cybercrime unit of the Israel Police operating under the Lahav 433 unit, in coordination with a number of foreign governments and law enforcement agencies.

According to Channel 12, while the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center is currently operating normally from a medical standpoint, some of its IT systems have not yet been restored to full functionality.

Related coverage

October 28, 2021 8:59 am
0

Germany Censures Israel’s Linking of NGOs to Terrorism

JNS.org - The German government criticized Israel’s decision on Oct. 22 to name six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist groups. “We are very...

Israel’s defense establishment views the attack, which follows a recent sharp spike in cyber attacks on strategic targets in the country by foreign parties, as a significant event.

While critical infrastructure and security facilities are relatively hard targets, attackers have marked hospitals and academic institutions as weak points, according to the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.