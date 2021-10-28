Thursday, October 28th | 22 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Investigator Says Maine Homeowners Wrongly Evicted Black Jewish Tenant After He Refused to Remove Mezuzah

Religious Liberties of European Jews Under ‘Direct Attack’ as Greece Becomes Latest Country to Outlaw Kosher Slaughter

Swiss President Meets With PA Head Over Peace Process

William Barber Distances Himself From Anti-Zionism at Lecture Honoring Elie Wiesel

Former Miss Iraq to Nelson Mandela’s Grandson: ‘How Dare You’ Call For Boycott of Pageant in Israel

UK Hoped New Counter-Terrorism Law Would Deter Terrorists; Murder of MP Proves It Didn’t

Why the World Is Engaging with the Taliban

Cyber Ransom Attack on Israeli Hospital Is Not ‘More of the Same’

NYPD Seeking Three Suspects Who Hit Brooklyn Jewish Man With ‘Unknown Projectile’

Can Portugal Be Europe’s Model for Fostering Jewish Life?

October 28, 2021 11:10 am
0

NYPD Seeking Three Suspects Who Hit Brooklyn Jewish Man With ‘Unknown Projectile’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Video footage showing a Brooklyn Jewish man collapsing after being hit by a projectile, Oct. 11, 2021. Photo: NYPD.

New York police are currently searching for three men who struck a Brooklyn Jewish man with a projectile from a car.

The attack took place on Oct. 11 at around 10:30 at night, the NYPD said Thursday, releasing surveillance footage that captured the attack.

The victim, who wore Orthodox Jewish clothing, was at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue when the three suspects approached in a dark colored Hyundai Sonata with silver wheels.

The suspects fired what police called an “unknown projectile,” striking the victim and lacerating the left side of his head. He was taken in stable condition to New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

The three individuals being sought are all described as 20-30 years old with medium complexion. One wore a blue sweater and beige pants; another a black hooded sweater, black pants, and yellow shoes; and the third a red hooded sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or visit @NYPDTips on Twitter.

Watch footage of the assault below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.