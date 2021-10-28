NYPD Seeking Three Suspects Who Hit Brooklyn Jewish Man With ‘Unknown Projectile’

New York police are currently searching for three men who struck a Brooklyn Jewish man with a projectile from a car.

The attack took place on Oct. 11 at around 10:30 at night, the NYPD said Thursday, releasing surveillance footage that captured the attack.

The victim, who wore Orthodox Jewish clothing, was at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue when the three suspects approached in a dark colored Hyundai Sonata with silver wheels.

The suspects fired what police called an “unknown projectile,” striking the victim and lacerating the left side of his head. He was taken in stable condition to New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

The three individuals being sought are all described as 20-30 years old with medium complexion. One wore a blue sweater and beige pants; another a black hooded sweater, black pants, and yellow shoes; and the third a red hooded sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or visit @NYPDTips on Twitter.

Watch footage of the assault below: