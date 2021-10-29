Friday, October 29th | 23 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Expels Lebanese Ambassador, Bans All Imports From Lebanon

Erdan: UN Report Condemning Israel ‘Has No Place’ in Human Rights Body

Israeli Actor Lior Raz, Jewish Athlete Julian Edelman Address ‘Misconceptions’ About Jews

New York Pulls $111 Million in Unilever Investments Over Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Boycott

Connecticut Public School to Address ‘Pattern of Behavior’ After Swastika Again Found

‘How Could They Have Murdered This Angel?’: Son of Murdered Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Delivers Impassioned Testimony at Trial of Accused Antisemitic Killers

Iran’s Atrocious Human Rights Record Must Be Addressed Before New Nuclear Talks

Great Rabbis Make the Torah Relevant Today

Amid BDS Push, ‘Ethnic Studies’ Curricula Spread Anti-Israel Hate

Shabbat Chayei Sarah: Say What You Mean

October 29, 2021 11:10 am
0

Israel Sees World’s Steepest Decline in COVID Morbidity

avatar by i24 News

Israelis shop at a food market ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover as the country begins to emerge from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic closures due to its rapid vaccine roll-out, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

i24 News – With 41 percent fewer cases per day, Israel this week saw the biggest drop in coronavirus morbidity anywhere in the world, according to global trackers.

Only 651 new cases of coronavirus were logged on Thursday, compared to the average of between 5,000 to 6,000 new patients recorded daily two months ago.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active cases was at 9,354 on Friday morning, dropping below the 10,000 mark for the first time in more than three months.

The drop in morbidity has led health officials to estimate that the fourth wave of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, was definitively over in Israel, allowing the relaxation of travel restrictions.

Related coverage

October 29, 2021 9:51 am
0

Israel’s DustPhotonics Raises $33 Million, Pivots Focus to Silicon Photonics

CTech - Israeli startup DustPhotonics announced on Thursday that it has raised $33 million amidst what it called a corporate...

The achievement has been chalked up to the Jewish state’s world-leading vaccination campaign, including a rollout of the booster dose of the vaccine received by nearly 4,000,000 Israelis.

The number of patients in serious condition on Friday morning was at 227, including 133 on artificial lung ventilation.

Six people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing Israel’s overall pandemic death toll up to 8,081.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.