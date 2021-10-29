Friday, October 29th | 23 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Expels Lebanese Ambassador, Bans All Imports From Lebanon

Erdan: UN Report Condemning Israel ‘Has No Place’ in Human Rights Body

Israeli Actor Lior Raz, Jewish Athlete Julian Edelman Address ‘Misconceptions’ About Jews

New York Pulls $111 Million in Unilever Investments Over Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Boycott

Connecticut Public School to Address ‘Pattern of Behavior’ After Swastika Again Found

‘How Could They Have Murdered This Angel?’: Son of Murdered Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Delivers Impassioned Testimony at Trial of Accused Antisemitic Killers

Iran’s Atrocious Human Rights Record Must Be Addressed Before New Nuclear Talks

Great Rabbis Make the Torah Relevant Today

Amid BDS Push, ‘Ethnic Studies’ Curricula Spread Anti-Israel Hate

Shabbat Chayei Sarah: Say What You Mean

October 29, 2021 12:12 pm
0

US Issues Iran-Related Sanctions Over Drone Program

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021. Photo: Iranian Army / WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

The United States has issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions tied to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone program that it said threatened regional stability, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

US officials, in a statement, said the IRGC has been providing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones for use by Iran-backed groups, including Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and in crisis-hit Ethiopia.

“Iran’s proliferation of UAVs across the region threatens international peace and stability. Iran and its proxy militants have used UAVs to attack US forces, our partners, and international shipping,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. “Treasury will continue to hold Iran accountable for its irresponsible and violent acts.”

The sanctions announced Friday targeting four people, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, who the United States says oversees the UAV operations of the Aerospace Force.

Related coverage

October 29, 2021 3:06 pm
0

Saudi Expels Lebanese Ambassador, Bans All Imports From Lebanon

Saudi Arabia has summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultation and asked the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave...

The Treasury Department’s actions also target two companies — Kimia Part Sivan Co. and Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Co. — that it said procured components for the program and provided other assistance.

The sanctions will block access to property subject to US jurisdiction of the persons designated, while US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with the designated persons or their blocked property, the Treasury said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.