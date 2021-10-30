Saturday, October 30th | 24 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanon Says Government Can’t Afford to Resign as Saudi Rift Widens

Israel Ambassador Rips Up UNHRC Report During Speech

Saudi Expels Lebanese Ambassador, Bans All Imports From Lebanon

Erdan: UN Report Condemning Israel ‘Has No Place’ in Human Rights Body

Israeli Actor Lior Raz, Jewish Athlete Julian Edelman Address ‘Misconceptions’ About Jews

New York Pulls $111 Million in Unilever Investments Over Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Boycott

Connecticut Public School to Address ‘Pattern of Behavior’ After Swastika Again Found

‘How Could They Have Murdered This Angel?’: Son of Murdered Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Delivers Impassioned Testimony at Trial of Accused Antisemitic Killers

Iran’s Atrocious Human Rights Record Must Be Addressed Before New Nuclear Talks

Great Rabbis Make the Torah Relevant Today

October 30, 2021 10:27 am
0

Israel Ambassador Rips Up UNHRC Report During Speech

avatar by i24 News

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan. Photo: Gali Tibbon / Pool via Reuters.

i24 NewsIsrael’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan tore up the United Nations Human Right Council’s annual report while at the podium.

A special hearing was held at the General Assembly on Friday, in which the yearly report was presented by the president of the human rights council.

“Since its establishment 15 years ago, the Human Rights Council has condemned Israel 95 times compared to the 142 against all other countries in the world combined,” Erdan said to the assembly.

“It was on this stage at this very body that the very right of the Jewish people to have a national home was itself declared to be racist. A decision that was justly overturned. A decision that Israel’s ambassador at the time, Chaim Herzog, tore up at the United Nations,” Erdan said, referring to Herzog’s 1975 speech.

“And this is exactly what should be done to this antisemitic distorted one-sided report.”

Erdan stated that the report’s only place was “in the dustbin of antisemitism” before ripping it up and leaving.

A statement issued by the UNHRC stated that the Council convened three special sessions this year to address Myanmar, Israel, and Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Erdan admonished the United Nations Security Council for their “anti-Israel obsession.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.