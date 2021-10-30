Israel Ambassador Rips Up UNHRC Report During Speech

i24 News – Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan tore up the United Nations Human Right Council’s annual report while at the podium.

A special hearing was held at the General Assembly on Friday, in which the yearly report was presented by the president of the human rights council.

“Since its establishment 15 years ago, the Human Rights Council has condemned Israel 95 times compared to the 142 against all other countries in the world combined,” Erdan said to the assembly.

“It was on this stage at this very body that the very right of the Jewish people to have a national home was itself declared to be racist. A decision that was justly overturned. A decision that Israel’s ambassador at the time, Chaim Herzog, tore up at the United Nations,” Erdan said, referring to Herzog’s 1975 speech.

“And this is exactly what should be done to this antisemitic distorted one-sided report.”

Erdan stated that the report’s only place was “in the dustbin of antisemitism” before ripping it up and leaving.

A statement issued by the UNHRC stated that the Council convened three special sessions this year to address Myanmar, Israel, and Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Erdan admonished the United Nations Security Council for their “anti-Israel obsession.”