IDF Fighter Jets Escort US Bomber Through Israeli Airspace

i24 News – Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted an American B-1 bomber over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

“The joint flight illustrates the continued strategic cooperation of the IDF with the United States in the area,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a tweet.

The US flight was bound for the Persian Gulf.

The joint mission came as Israeli and US officials are mulling military action against Iran’s nuclear program, as negotiations regarding a US return to the 2015 nuclear deal appear to be at a stalemate.

“With every passing day, and Iran’s refusal to engage in good faith, the runway gets short,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned earlier this month. “We are prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn’t change course.”