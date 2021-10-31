Sunday, October 31st | 25 Heshvan 5782

October 31, 2021 9:36 am
0

IDF Fighter Jets Escort US Bomber Through Israeli Airspace

avatar by i24 News

An Israel Air Force F-15 fighter jet escorts an American B-1b heavy bomber through Israeli airspace, on October 30, 2021. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

i24 News – Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted an American B-1 bomber over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

“The joint flight illustrates the continued strategic cooperation of the IDF with the United States in the area,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a tweet.

The US flight was bound for the Persian Gulf.

The joint mission came as Israeli and US officials are mulling military action against Iran’s nuclear program, as negotiations regarding a US return to the 2015 nuclear deal appear to be at a stalemate.

“With every passing day, and Iran’s refusal to engage in good faith, the runway gets short,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned earlier this month. “We are prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn’t change course.”

