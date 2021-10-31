Sunday, October 31st | 25 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Spike joins Facebook’s New ‘Metaverse’

Iranian Hackers Breach Israeli Web Hosting Company, Threaten to Release Sensitive Data

Lebanon’s Top Christian Cleric Calls on Authorities to Defuse Crisis With Gulf

Biden Talks F-16s, Raises Human Rights in Meeting With Turkey’s Erdogan

Western Leaders Urge Iran to Act in ‘Good Faith’ on Nuclear Deal

IDF Fighter Jets Escort US Bomber Through Israeli Airspace

Iran Official Blames Israel, US for Cyberattack

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missiles Aimed at Damascus Area: State Media

The Moral Incoherence of an Academic Boycott Against Israel

At the UNHRC, Why Not Focus on Countries With Egregious Human-Rights Records?

October 31, 2021 10:04 am
0

Israel’s Spike joins Facebook’s New ‘Metaverse’

avatar by James Spiro / CTech

Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of the Facebook logo. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File.

CTech – Israeli email connectivity app Spike has been selected as one of the first 2D productivity apps to appear in Meta’s new virtual reality platform, following its rebrand from Facebook. It means that it is the first Israeli developer to launch an application on the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, according to the company.

The news comes as Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook is rebranding as “Meta,” a new parent company that will operate beyond a social media network and more as a virtual reality space for work, social, and productivity purposes.

Spike was founded by Dvir Ben Aroya and Erez Pilosof, who serve as CEO and CTO, respectively. The company provides an app that transforms inboxes into chat-like interactions for messaging, collaboration, tasks, and calls in one place. Its app works on top of existing email and is available for iPhones, Android devices, desktops, and now the Oculus headset.

Spike will be joining a slew of other apps to help create a “virtual environment” that Meta hopes people will be able to go inside of — instead of just looking at screens all day. These could include more than just social networks or online shopping but could expand to fitness arenas, meeting rooms, gaming, or virtually anything app developers can think of, no pun intended.

Zuckerberg said in his address that his planned metaverse could reach one billion people over the next 10 years, meaning that the Israeli app could be central to how a large portion of the world might one day communicate. Other apps confirmed to partner with Meta for the Oculus headset include Dropbox, Canva, Slack, and others, with more expected to join as the months go on.

Facebook’s rebrand and announcement of the Metaverse come at a time where the company is being hit with a seemingly never-ending stream of scandals. The Facebook Papers, a leak caused by whistleblower Frances Haugen, revealed how the company downplayed the harmful consequences its products have on the youth, particularly young girls on apps like Instagram.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.