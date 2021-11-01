At Glasgow Conference, Bennett Calls on Israeli Innovators to Combat Climate Change: ‘You Can Help Save the Planet’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday called on Israeli entrepreneurs and their colleagues around the world to use their talents to combat climate change in his speech to the UN’s COP26 conference on climate change now being held in Glasgow.

“Israel is at the beginning of a revolution on climate change,” Bennett told the assembled leaders and dignitaries. “For the first time, Israel is committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. And we’ll phase out of the use of coal by 2025.”

“We’re making progress, but let’s be real,” he said. “Israel’s a small country, we’re less than a third of the size of Scotland. So, our carbon footprint may be small, but our impact on climate change can be mighty.”

“If we’re going to move the needle, we need to contribute Israel’s most valuable source of energy: the energy and brainpower of our people,” Bennett asserted. “This is what fuels our innovation and ingenuity. This is where Israel can make a real difference.”

He noted Israel’s status as the country with the most startups per capita, and the need for new inventions and technologies “that have not yet been even imagined.”

“And this is why I call upon our entrepreneurs, our innovators in Israel and across the world: You can be the game changers. You can help save the planet,” Bennett continued. “Instead of building yet another hyped-up internet app, why don’t you launch startups that will help solve this global threat?”

As an example of what government can do to help, Bennett said he had set up a new task force, dubbed the “Green Sandbox,” that will “provide funds to help entrepreneurs out and ensure that their path is free of bureaucratic bumps.”

“As we work to keep people safe today, we will also be working for the resilience of tomorrow, where our children will breathe cleaner air, drink cleaner water, and live in a world that treats the planet better than we did,” he said.

“Israel can become the climate innovation nation and we’re ready to pave the way.”