November 1, 2021 10:14 am
European Union Will Not Outlaw All of Hezbollah

Hezbollah terrorists on parade. Photo: File.

i24 News – The European Union will not ban the Lebanese Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah in its entirety.

When asked about a full ban of Hezbollah, Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life, eschewed the question and passed it onto her superiors, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Peter Stano, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Policy, told the Post, “The military wing of Hezbollah is already on the EU terror list.

“Any changes in the nature and scope of the existing listing are for EU Member States to discuss and decide by unanimity.”

The EU currently designates the “military wing” of Hezbollah under the EU sanctions regime to combat terrorism, a decision that was undertaken in 2013 in the aftermath of an attack on a tourist bus in Bulgaria. The attack killed five Israelis and their bus driver.

Hezbollah, as an organization, considers itself to be a unified movement that cannot be divided into political and military sectors. Hezbollah spokesman Ibrahim Mousawi stated in 2013, “Hezbollah is a single, large organization. We have no wings that are separate from one another.”

Hezbollah is a part of the Lebanese government, but it operates independently and does not assume responsibility for what happens in the country.

At the COP26 conference, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged Australia to classify all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

