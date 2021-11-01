Monday, November 1st | 27 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Among Nations Easing Travel Curbs as Lockdowns Bite Elsewhere

Church of England Leader Apologizes for Comparing Climate Change to Rise of Nazis

Israel’s Energy Minister Unable to Attend Glasgow Climate Summit Due to Wheelchair Inaccessibility

Israel and Germany Kick Off Digital Cooperation to Boost Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Employee of German Prosecutor’s Office Leaked Confidential Information to Attila Hildmann, Former Celebrity Chef Turned Antisemitic Agitator

At Glasgow Conference, Bennett Calls on Israeli Innovators to Combat Climate Change: ‘You Can Help Save the Planet’

‘These Traditions Are Linked to Judaism’: French Far-Left Leader Mélenchon Offers Bizarre Defense of Far-Right Pundit Over Charge of Antisemitism

First Jewish Dating Website Launches in Gulf Region to Help Singles Find Their ‘Bashert’

Israel’s High Court Rejects Request by Killer of IDF Soldier to Open His Grave to Exhume Helmet

Outcry Over Desecration of Torah Scroll in ‘Disturbing’ Vandalism at George Washington University Fraternity

November 1, 2021 12:19 pm
0

Israel, France to Handle NSO Spyware Case ‘Discreetly,’ Israeli Official Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron that the alleged misuse of spyware developed by an Israeli company, including against Macron, would be handled “discreetly,” an Israeli official said on Monday.

Israel has been investigating whether cyber firm NSO Group’s Pegasus software, which can hack phones and according to the company is intended for vetted law enforcement and intelligence agencies, has been abused on a global scale. Israel’s Defense Ministry oversees exports of offensive cyber tools such as Pegasus.

In July, several international media organizations reported that Pegasus was used in hacking smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists and government officials in several countries.

NSO has rejected the reports, saying they were “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.” Pegasus was intended for use only by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime, NSO said.

Related coverage

November 1, 2021 3:40 pm
0

At Glasgow Conference, Bennett Calls on Israeli Innovators to Combat Climate Change: ‘You Can Help Save the Planet’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday called on Israeli entrepreneurs and their colleagues around the world to use their...

Macron’s phone was on a list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus software by Morocco, French newspaper Le Monde reported. Morocco has denied the allegation and said it did not possess Pegasus.

Macron has called for an investigation.

Bennett and Macron met in Glasgow during the UN climate conference and spoke about global challenges, with the Iranian nuclear program at the top of the list, Bennett’s office said.

An Israeli diplomatic official, who declined to be identified, said the issue of NSO was also discussed.

“It was agreed between the leaders that the subject will continue to be handled discreetly and professionally, and with the spirit of transparency between the two sides,” the official said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.